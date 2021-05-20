Herta, McLaughlin trip over Indy photo-op
The opening to Thursday’s six-hour Indy 500 session produced the first contact between cars on track in a bizarre incident involving Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin. Minutes after the green flag waved, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team sent its three cars out to complete a lap in three-wide formation for a photo opportunity; Team Penske did the same on Tuesday with its four cars stretched across the front straight while running at a modest speed.racer.com