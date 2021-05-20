newsbreak-logo
Hair Care

Ribbon Blonde is the Prettiest New Hair Highlighting Technique

By Elle Turne r
Posted by 
Glamour
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering what way to go with your hair color? We've been thinking the same thing. We've grown to love mousy, natural hair colors thanks to the fact that laid back shades feel relaxed and low-maintenance. But we can't deny that a drastic ice blonde offers up the sort of hair...

Redefining fulfillment for women.

Hair Caretherighthairstyles.com

Growing Out a Pixie Cut with Top 10 Trims and Styling Tips

Welcome to one of the most difficult hair dilemmas you will ever face. OK, it’s not really THAT bad, but it can seem like your short pixie will never become a longer style. Growing out a pixie cut into a bob, lob or even longer will take time and some adjustments, but these 10 tips will ease your transition and help you avoid throwing in the towel and shaving it all off.
Hair Carevivaglammagazine.com

Reel Blonde Hair Color is the Social Media-inspired Trend That Will Give You a Polished Look at All Times

As the weather gets warmer and our spirit is lifted right out of the winter depression, it’s time to give our strands a lift as well. Namely, women around the world are ditching the darker hues and going for the newest social media-inspired hair color – reel blonde. First spotted on Billie Eilish’s Insta page, this trend took on a life of its own. It essentially represents a raw blonde shade that you can customize to fit your skin tone and complexion. If you’re ready to brighten your appearance, this natural-looking hair trend is a perfect choice. Take a look at our visuals to discover all the beautiful ways you can pull off reel blonde hair.
Hair Carebestgamingpro.com

Top 10 Best Barbie Hair Dyes 2021

"‹every doll has 22 “joints” – within the neck, higher arms, elbows, wrists, torso, hips, higher legs, knees and ankles – for plenty of flexibility and an unbelievable vary of movement. "‹children can get pleasure from countless storytelling motion and artistic posing with the ultra-flexible barbie made to maneuver dolls.
Hair CareSHAPE

Fun, Short Natural Hairstyles to Change Up Your Look

Many women with natural hair want to work toward a specific length — the pressure to achieve the long hair beauty standard is real. While there's nothing wrong with aspiring to have long, flowing, natural tresses, you should also embrace your hair while it's short and healthy. If you're someone who craves variety, know that having short hair won't limit your styling options. As celebs with natural hair — think, Tiffany Haddish — have proven, short hair is stunning and can be equally fun to style.
Hair Careyoubeauty.com

The Best Silver Shampoos For Brightening Blonde Hair

Maintaining blonde hair can take a lot of effort. You must invest in the correct hair care products to keep it in the best condition possible. As time goes by, blonde hair can lose its brightness, and tones can become warm and brassy. Using a silver shampoo is the perfect way to give your locks some life when they’re looking a little dull.
Hair CareNYLON

AURA Hair Care Is the Ultimate Temporary Color Solution For Brunettes

Ever since I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a redhead. Blame it on Lindsay Lohan in her teen queen heyday, or Hayley Williams’s punk-rock mullet, or, as I’ve gotten older, Julianne Moore’s perfect garnet hue. Whichever the case may be, I’ve always wished that my perfectly fine dark brown hair looked more like that. Or, at least, in theory — never enough to commit to the lightening process it would take to actually achieve the color.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

Billie Eilish Decided to Dye Her Hair Blonde for the Coolest Reason

When she was emerging as an artist, Billie Eilish had dark hair, blue hair, and then seemed to settle into a black-and-green look that made her instantly recognizable. But this color chameleon was always interested in mixing things up. "I had been wanting it blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me," she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

17 Flattering Beige Blonde Hair Color Ideas for Every Skin Tone

Beige blonde hair is a neutral blonde color that is more pale and sandy. This means it’s not too golden or over-toned ash so it works with almost all skin tones. Justine Petrucci, a lived-in colorist from California, shares vital tips about the look. Applying an Olaplex at home, before and after the session, will keep your mane strong and healthy. She adds, “Get a haircut to dust the ends after lightening to make the color look fresh.”
Beauty & FashionAceShowbiz

Billie Eilish Afraid of Ruining Her Hair With Blonde Makeover

The 'Your Power' singer was initially reluctant to dye her tresses blonde for fears of destroying her brunette hair because it 'has been through so much.'. AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish feared her hair would "burn" off when she dyed it blonde. The 19-year-old star has opened up on changing her...
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best purple shampoos to neutralise brassy tones in blonde hair

Whether you’re a natural or a from-the-bottle blonde, chances are you’ll be familiar with the warm, yellow tones that creep in thanks to UV, pollution and heat damage.A purple shampoo has even more to offer now that we’re all leaving longer than we’d like before returning to the salon for fresh colour.Purple and yellow are complementary colours, meaning they cancel each other out to neutralise brassiness.Applying a purple shampoo has a similar, though less intense effect to having a toner applied at a salon – knocking back any warm, yellow or orange tones.They also work well on grey or white...
Hair Carewfxb.com

New TikTok Hair Beauty Trend is Dangerous for Your Hair

There’s a brand new trend going around on TikTok and experts are warning against it! People are now trying to dye their hair by using perfume and hair straighteners! It’s not clear if the hack works since it appears to have been started by an influencer who faked the whole thing…but people are still doing it despite the dangers of permanent hair loss!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Glamour

Singer Poppy Swears by This Cleanser to Remove Every Trace of Stage Makeup

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Poppy doesn't shy away from a bold beauty look. The singer, known for her alien-like persona and distinct metal-meets-pop sound, is just as experimental with her hair—which has been everything from bleached blonde to jet black—and makeup as she is with her music and stage presence. “With fashion [and beauty], I always describe it as wearing my insides on the outside,” she tells Glamour. “Because I'm a musician, I'm able to play with hair and makeup at my shows. I really love to play with color, it's just another form of expression for me.”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Glamour

Real Housewives' Tiffany Moon Swears by This Hand Cream for Dry Skin

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When a new cast member joins The Real Housewives, it often takes the reality star—and the audience at home watching her—some time to warm up. Not the case for Dr. Tiffany Moon.
MakeupSFGate

'Cruella' Makeup Collection From MAC Helps Fans Recreate Film's Dramatic Looks

MAC Cosmetics has revealed its limited-edition Disney Cruella Collection of makeup, hitting stores Thursday ahead of the film’s May 28 release. The collection is a range of punk-rock reds and haute metallic hues, drawing inspiration from the film that stars Emma Stone as Cruella in the Disney villain origin story set in ’70s London at the height of the punk rock era.
Beauty & Fashionbravotv.com

Ciara Miller Reveals the Exact Products She Uses to Keep Her Skin Glowing

Summer House newcomer Ciara Miller recently spilled all the tea on her evening beauty routine, and you better believe we are taking notes. The nurse and part-time model has an effective skincare routine that keeps her glowing all year long, and best of all, it's full of budget-friendly products. Ciara begins her regimen by using MAC Bulk Wipes ($30) to get the first layer of makeup and dirt off. Then, she turns to her favorite cleanser, La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser ($14.99), which she applies with the Buttah Skin Vibe Cleansing Brush. "It honestly takes all the makeup off of your face," she shared in a video for Us Weekly.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best texturising hair sprays that will give you voluminous and tousled locks

Carefree hair styling comes into its own as soon as the sun shines. The idea of spending an hour in front of a heated appliance, working up a sweat, only for it to look frazzled as soon as you step outdoors, is no one’s idea of fun. Instead, use these hotter days to embrace a more casual and natural style to your tresses that compliments both your mood and your wardrobe. Let us introduce you to the wonders of a texturising spray to achieve a deconstructed and tousled finish to your hair. The love child of hairspray, dry shampoo and...