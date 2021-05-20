Ribbon Blonde is the Prettiest New Hair Highlighting Technique

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Poppy doesn't shy away from a bold beauty look. The singer, known for her alien-like persona and distinct metal-meets-pop sound, is just as experimental with her hair—which has been everything from bleached blonde to jet black—and makeup as she is with her music and stage presence. “With fashion [and beauty], I always describe it as wearing my insides on the outside,” she tells Glamour. “Because I'm a musician, I'm able to play with hair and makeup at my shows. I really love to play with color, it's just another form of expression for me.”