Point Pleasant, WV

Meigs, RV headed to sectional finals

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Meigs baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit for the team’s first postseason victory since 2018, with the 13th-seeded Marauders defeating 20th-seeded guest Belpre 6-4 on Wednesday in Rocksprings. The Marauders (14-8) — who try for their first sectional title since 2016 on Saturday at fourth-seeded Westfall — were up 1-0 after back-to-back two-out doubles from Andrew Dodson and Ethan Stewart in the opening inning. The Golden Eagles (10-14) tied the game at one in the top of the third inning, and then took a 4-1 lead with a two-out rally in the fourth. Meigs pulled even with the guests in the fifth inning, with four straight two-out hits by Wyatt Hoover, Caleb Burnem, Hunter Wood and Theron Ebberts. In the following inning, Stewart singled home Lucas Finlaw for the go-ahead run, and eventually scored an insurance run. Belpre had one hit in the seventh, but left the potential tying run at the plate. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs , striking out seven. Jacob Smeeks took the loss in 1.1 innings of relief for Belpre, striking out two. Wood, Dodson, Stewart and Hoover had two hits each to lead the MHS offense, with Finlaw scoring a team-best two runs. Dylan Cox and Matt Bayne had two hits each for Belpre, with Bayne also scoring twice.

www.mydailyregister.com
Baseballwoay.com

WV State baseball wins twice Sunday, takes MEC title

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Needing two wins to claim the MEC Baseball Tournament championship, West Virginia State did just that against Concord, winning both games 9-3 at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The Mountain Lions, who entered the day needing only one win for the title, jumped out to a 3-1...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Raiders roll past Fed Hock, 5-0

A fitting farewell. River Valley senior Chase Barber struck out 12 and allowed one walk while no-hitting visiting Federal Hocking on Thursday during a 5-0 non-conference victory on Senior Night. The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first and had stranded five on the bags through three complete, but the hosts finally broke through by scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth. Blaine Cline singled home Mason Rhodes for a 1-0 edge, then Cline came around on a Seth Bowman single. Bowman scored on an Alex Euton double, then Euton crossed home plate on a Barber double that made it a 4-0 contest. Dalton Jones doubled and successfully stole home on a double-steal attempt in the sixth, wrapping up the 5-run outcome. Barber — who issued a first inning walk to Jarvis — struck out only two batters through two innings, but then had at least two strikeouts in every frame the rest of the way. The Raiders banged out 12 hits, with Euton and Barber leading the way with three safeties apiece. Isiah Harkins also had a pair of hits for the victors.
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Local golf: 3 share lead at WV Senior Open

HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club. Each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.
Baseballwvva.com

West Virginia State sweeps Concord for MEC Title

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- In back-to-back do-or-die games, West Virginia State took down Concord to win the MEC Championship. In Game 1, Concord jumped to a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but the Yellow Jackets' big 7th inning will them on to a 9-3 victory. In Game 2, West Virginia...
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

West Virginia ‘Really High’ for 2022 3-Star DE Tomiwa Durojaiye

The terms “late bloomer” and “diamond in the rough” are used a lot in sports and those phrases definitely apply to 2022 3-star defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye. First off, the native of Middletown, Delaware didn’t really start playing football until the last two seasons. After a breakout junior season in which he collected 45 tackles, including 19.5 for loss and racked up 8.5 sacks, Durojaiye’s recruitment was impacted by the recruiting dead period, as he was still very much an unknown in the eyes of Power Five programs.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Indy outlasts Lady Knights in 8

The Lady Knights rallied with a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but Chloe Hart delivered a 2-RBI single in the top of the eighth and ultimately pushed visiting Independence on to a 6-4 victory Tuesday night in non-conference play. Point Pleasant (8-5) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Havin Roush scored from third on a dropped third strike, but the Lady Patriots countered with a 4-run sixth that led to a 4-1 edge. Tayah Fetty started the home half of the sixth with a solo homer, then Kylie Price banged out a double that plated Roush for a 4-3 deficit. Roush knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the seventh with a 1-out single that brought Hayley Keefer around for a 4-all contest. PPHS outhit the guests by a 10-9 margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. Roush led Point Pleasant with three hits, with Fetty, Price and Madilyn Keefer also adding two safeties each. Hypes and Martin paced IHS with two hits apiece.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Devils sweep Point, 8-5

Early and often … and then the Blue Devils just held on. Gallia Academy stormed out to a 4-3 lead after one inning and tacked on two more runs over each of the next two frames, then eventually cruised to an 8-5 victory over host Point Pleasant on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup of cross-river rivals. GAHS (13-10) outhit the Big Blacks (11-4) by a 9-6 overall margin and the guests benefited from three PPHS errors in the first inning while establishing a 4-run advantage. The hosts answered with a 3-run outburst in the first, capped off by a 2-run homer from Joel Beattie for a 4-3 contest. Trent Johnson had an RBI single in the second and Grant Bryan followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Maddux Camden for a 6-3 cushion, then Bode Wamsley singled in both Cole Hines and Dalton Mershon for an 8-3 advantage through three complete. The Big Blacks got an RBI single from Beattie in the fifth, then Tanner Mitchell received a bases-loaded walk as Wyatt Wilson came home for a 3-run deficit. PPHS left runners stranded at second and third in the sixth and the bases were also loaded with one away in the bottom of the seventh. Colton Roe picked up the win after allowing five runs, five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six. Johnson, Hines and Wamsley led GAHS with two hits apiece, with Johnson and Wamsley also accounting for a pair of RBIs each. Beattie paced the Big Blacks with three hits and three RBIs, while Wilson also had two safeties in the setback. Seven different batters — five from Point Pleasant and two from Gallia Academy — were hit by pitches in the contest, including each starting pitcher in their first plate appearance. PPHS stranded 10 of the 16 runners left on base. Gallia Academy won the first matchup by a 5-0 count back on April 20 in Centenary, Ohio.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Eagles soar past Wahama, 10-4

The Eastern baseball team scored seven times in the first two innings on Monday, as the Eagles picked up a 10-4 victory over non-conference host Wahama. EHS (13-5-1) never trailed, scoring four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the top of the first inning. The White Falcons (4-6) got a run back in the home half of the inning, but a two-run triple by Conner Ridenour, followed by an RBI single from William Oldaker gave Eastern a 7-1 lead midway through the second. Wahama manufactured another run in the second inning, but trailed 10-2 in the middle of the fourth, with Eastern taking advantage of three hits, a walk and an error. The White Falcons got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded in the fourth. WHS stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fifth, but got back on the board with a Bryce Zuspan RBI single in the sixth. Wahama left a pair of runners on base in each of the final two innings and fell 10-4. Preston Throla was the winning pitcher for EHS, striking out five batters in five innings of work. Owen Johnson closed the game for the Eagles, striking out one. Zachary Fields struck out six over four innings and took the loss for the hosts. Zuspan and Aaron Henry both struck out a trio of batters in relief. Leading Eastern at the plate, Oldaker was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Brad Hawk was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Henry and Trey Ohlinger had two hits each for Wahama, with Ohlinger doubling once and scoring once.
Mason County, WVThe Daily Sentinel

Lady Falcons blank Ritchie County, 5-0

The Lady Falcons won the battle of unbeatens on Friday in Mason County, defeating Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County 5-0. Wahama (8-0, 6-0) — which has outscored opponents by a combined 79-2 so far this season — had the game’s first base runners in the second inning, but left two in scoring position. A trio of two-out errors in the fifth inning allowed WHS to score five runs, capped off by a two-run double from Victoria VanMatre. The Lady Rebels (7-1, 4-1) ended the no-hit bid in the seventh inning, but left the runner stranded on first and fell 5-0. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 12 in a complete game one-hitter. Chloe Elliott — who had Ritchie County’s lone hit — took the pitching loss in a complete game, striking out eight. Amber Wolfe led the Red and White on offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. VanMatre doubled once and drove in two runs, while Lieving and Lauren Noble both singled once and scored once.
Point Pleasant, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

Locals compete at Wood Invite

The Winfield girls and Cabell Midland boys came away with top honors on Friday night at the 2021 Paul Wood Invitational held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on the campus of Point Pleasant High School. The Lady Generals cruised to a 21-point victory over the 11-team girls field...
Vinton County, OHPoint Pleasant Register

RV outlasts Vikes in 12 innings, 2-1

Well worth the wait. A base hit by senior Blaine Cline brought Mason Rhodes around to score in the bottom of the 12th inning on Wednesday in Bidwell, giving River Valley a 2-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County. The Raiders (12-8, 7-4 TVC Ohio) — who topped the Vikings (5-10-1, 4-5) by a 7-5 count on April 19 — set a new school record for wins in a season with the triumph. Vinton County led 1-0 after a two-out error in the third inning, but left the bases loaded in the frame. River Valley didn’t make it past second base in the first six innings, but Chase Barber drew a walk in the bottom of the seventh, and then scored on a one-out single by Isiah Harkins. RVHS, however, left the potential game-winning run on third base. VCHS left a runner on third base in the 11th inning, and then stranded one in at second in the 12th. RVHS didn’t reach scoring position in extra innings until the 12th, when Mason Rhodes singled to center and then stole second. Cline, the very next batter, lined a 1-1 pitch to deep left-centerfield, bringing Rhodes home for the win. Caleb Owens claimed the pitching victory in five innings of relief for the Raiders, striking out four. Barber started for RVHS, striking out 11 in seven frames. Dawson Brown took the loss in .2 innings of relief for Vinton County. Zach Bartoe started for the guests, striking out 15 in 10.2 innings. Harkins led the Silver and Black on offense, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Quentin Campbell paced the guests with two hits and a run scored.
Portsmouth, OHPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Angels fall to Portsmouth, 17-7

The Gallia Academy softball team — which fell at Portsmouth 5-3 on April 20 — dropped a 17-7 decision to those same Lady Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Centenary. The Blue Angels (10-13, 6-6 OVC) trailed 5-0 after surrendering four hits and three walks in the second inning. Portsmouth pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning, featuring five hits and three errors. GAHS ended the shut out with a two-out RBI double by Abby Hammonds in the bottom of the fourth. Then the Blue Angels scored four times on four hits an an error in the following inning, trimming the margin to seven. Portsmouth scored twice in the top of the sixth, but GAHS scored two of its own on a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth. However, PHS capped off the 17-7 win with a three-run seventh. Phillips earned the win in a complete game for the guests, striking out four. Bella Barnette started a took the loss of Gallia Academy, striking out two in four innings. Hailey Ehman pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out one for GAHS. Leading the Blue and White at the plate, Jenna Harrison was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bailee Young went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillips and Johnson had four hits apiece to pace Portsmouth.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Point pounds Red Devils, 9-2

Starter Joel Beattie allowed one run, one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over five innings, and the Big Blacks notched their sixth straight victory Friday with a 9-2 decision over visiting Ravenswood. Point Pleasant (8-2) trailed 1-0 after a half-inning of play, but the hosts got a 2-RBI double from Kyelar Morrow in their half of the first and ultimately never trailed again with a 3-1 edge after a full frame. PPHS added a run in the third and three more in the fourth for a 7-1 cushion, but a Drew Hunt sacrifice fly allowed Ashton Miller to score as the Red Devils closed to within 7-2 midway through the sixth. Point Pleasant added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to complete the 7-run triumph. The Big Blacks outhit RHS by a 7-3 count, with the guests also committing the only two errors in the game. Morrow and Isaac Craddock paced Point with two hits apiece. Luke Pinkerton also joined Morrow with two RBIs each. Miller, Cameron Taylor and Beau Bennett had the lone safeties for Ravenswood.
Point Pleasant, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

A tale of the tape

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It’s hard to compare similar things that happened roughly a decade apart. Then again, it sure does make for an interesting conversation. As the Point Pleasant wrestling program secured its sixth Class AA-A state championship — and its second-ever 3-peat — last week at the 74th annual WVSSAC Championships at Mountain Health Arena, some of the most common discussions heard in the aftermath were those wondering which 3-year run was better?
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Point pounds Lady Vikings, 13-2

The Lady Knights built a 6-2 lead midway through four innings, then erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and rolled to a 13-2 victory over visiting Symmes Valley in five innings Tuesday night. Point Pleasant (5-2) trailed after the top of the first as Estep singled home Mart for a 1-0 edge, but the hosts countered with a Hayley Keefer sac fly that plated Tayah Fetty for a 1-all contest through an inning. Kaylee Byus provided a 2-out, 2-RBI double for a permanent lead of 3-1, then later came around on a Fetty single. Julia Parsons also scored on a wild pitch to give PPHS a 5-1 edge through two complete. The Lady Knights added a run in the third, but the Lady Vikings answered with a score in the top of the fourth for a 6-2 contest. PPHS sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth — which yielded seven runs on five hits, three walks and an error en route to an 11-run cushion. Point Pleasant outhit the guests by a 9-6 margin and committed only one of the five errors in the contest. Madilyn Keefer fanned five and walked nobody in her winning 5-inning effort in the circle. Havin Roush paced PPHS with three hits and added both two RBIs and two runs scored. Byus knocked in a team-best three RBIs. Six different SVHS players had one hit each.
Point Pleasant, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

State tournament victory earned by Point Pleasant Big Blacks

The Class AA-A portion of the 74th annual West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament again belonged to the Point Pleasant Big Blacks. John Bonecutter's program won a third straight team title and sixth overall. Point Pleasant was a part of Ravenswood's Region IV. The Big Blacks accumulated 247.5 points...