Mason, WV

Early voting to begin next week in Bend Area

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 1 day ago

BEND AREA — Early voting will begin Wednesday in two municipal elections, including Mason and Hartford.

Voters can cast their ballots early through June 5. Election day is June 8.

In Mason, early voting will be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the town hall. The exception will be from noon to 1 p.m., when the building is closed for lunch. On the Saturdays of May 29 and June 5, early voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is only one candidate for each of the offices of mayor and recorder. Kristopher Clark is the lone candidate for mayor, and Mindy Kearns for recorder.

A total of eight candidates are vying for one of five council seats. They include Barry Taylor, Jill Nelson, Bob Reed, and incumbents Stephen Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson and Sarah Stover.

In Hartford, early voting will take place during the same time period from Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the water office. Voting will also take place on May 29 and June 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the Hartford ballot will be incumbent Gordon Spencer for mayor, and Cheryl Oldaker for recorder. Only four candidates are seeking council seats, including James Zerkle, David Burris, Patty Neil, and incumbent Dale Gibbs. The fifth seat will be filled following the election.

The Town of Leon will also hold a municipal election on June 8. Seeking offices there are incumbent Bruce Riffle for mayor; Lisa Handley, recorder; and council, Renae Riffle, Michelle Frank, and incumbents Sam Legg, Sue McKeever, and Mary Thevenin.

New administrations will all take over on July 1. In Mason and Hartford, office terms are two years, while in Leon, the term is four years.

