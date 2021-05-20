newsbreak-logo
National Drug Screening Recognized as Accredited C/TPA by NDASA

NDASA Recognizes NDS With C/TPA Accreditation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRWTs_0a5t03YD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIOda_0a5t03YD00

National Drug Screening, Inc. recognized with national accreditation for meeting the highest industry standards in the drug and alcohol testing industry.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA), the NDASA Board of Directors, and the Training and Certification Committee has awarded National Drug Screening, Inc. a certificate of accreditation for meeting the highest industry standards as set forth by experts representing all facets of service in the drug and alcohol testing industry. This recognition requires an extensive application process and is reviewed by a committee comprised of industry professionals who assessed responses and practices in the following areas: code of ethics, core competencies, knowledge, and best practices in all areas of provided services and business operations.

When asked about this prestigious accreditation, Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening, stated “We are very pleased to have received this national accreditation from NDASA. Our team at National Drug Screening works so hard to keep customers compliant with drug testing regulations while providing a great customer experience. I am very proud of our team without whom this national accreditation would not have been possible.” Reilly added, "This national accreditation recognizes our company for going above and beyond regarding regulatory compliance, adherence to industry best practices, ethical standards, and integrity. There are few drug testing providers in the nation to receive this status and we believe that this puts us at the top of the list for a professional third-party administrator (TPA) of drug testing services."

Providers displaying the NDASA Accreditation certificate are providers who have a seal of approval from industry peers and experts demonstrating they are a trusted and reliable partner who is voluntarily subject to accreditation oversight audits and reviews.

National Drug Screening (NDS) offers simple and compliant drug testing program management and result reporting for employers and individuals through a secure online software portal combined with a dedicated MRO services team. Our TPA Drug Testing Software includes scheduling of e-chain paperless drug tests for LabCorp, Quest, and FormFox enabled collection sites plus provides automated results reporting, online random program management, and electronic data management. With NDS, you receive live, US-based support that actually answers your calls and promptly responds to emails. Contact the NDS team today and discover what we can do working together. Visit us at https://www.nationaldrugscreening.com or call 866-843-4545.

About NDASA

NDASA is the voice of the nation’s drug and alcohol screening industry. Its' diverse membership includes testing companies, employers, laboratories, Third Party Administrators, human resources managers, safety professionals, substance abuse counselors, and others in the industry. NDASA provides best-practices professional training and certification, hosts national and regional educational conferences, offers informational resources, leads governmental advocacy efforts on federal and state levels, and works closely with regulators who impact our industry, including the U.S. Department of Transportation.

p class=”contact” dir=”auto” style=”margin: 1em 0″>Tom Fulmer

National Drug Screening, Inc.

