newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Snapchat Spotlight Creators Have Earned $130M to Date From TikTok-Style Videos

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the six months since launching Snapchat Spotlight, a new section of the app that lets users share and watch TikTok-like user-created video clips, the company has paid out more than $130 million in total to a group of more than 5,400 creators. It made the announcement at Snap Partner Summit 2021 on Thursday.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Product Marketing#Walt Disney Pictures#Video Creators#Content Creators#Top Videos#Popular Creators#Snap Partner Summit 2021#Snapchatters#Spotlight Snapchat#Digital#Snap Tokens#Newfronts#Ar Lens Creators#Vp#Scan#Lens#Story Studio#Snap Stars#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosVillage Voice

How Shailen Vandeyar is Making Waves on TikTok

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms that is acting as a channel to boost the media and entertainment industries. In the past few years, TikTok has created a digital revolution with viral media content. Shailen Vandeyar, a tech entrepreneur is the brains behind creating the largest media account on TikTok engaging 1.2 million users with killer content.
Behind Viral VideosSearchengine Journal

YouTube Rolls Out Clips to 10x More Channels

YouTube is rolling out Clips to ten times more creators, a feature which allows users to grab short, shareable snippets from full length videos. Unlike YouTube Shorts, a feature that the company has been pushing hard lately, Clips is not a new way to create videos. Clips is a new way to repurpose existing content.
MusicBillboard

Billboard Pro Spotlight Virtual Event: Creators and Copyright

As the recorded-music business continues to grow, old debates about whether consumers will pay for music have given way to new ones over how to divide the money generated by streaming. The Billboard Pro Spotlight series, “Creators and Copyright,” examines some of the urgent issues in copyright, both in the United States and around the world. Björn Ulvaeus, co-founder of ABBA and president of CISAC, discusses creators’ rights and the future of songwriting in a keynote interview with Billboard deputy editorial director Robert Levine, along with CISAC director general Gadi Oron. JaQuel Knight, the choreographer behind Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video and Coachella performance, talks about his fight to copyright his work, along with his lawyer, David L. Hecht. And U.S. Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter shares her plans to reach out to independent creators and how the new small-claims court system created by the CASE Act will give them an accessible and affordable way to assert their rights. “Creators and Copyright” also includes panels on two of the most controversial issues in the music business: The “value gap” addressed by the EU Copyright Directive, and termination, which allows creators to reclaim their work in the U.S. after 35 years.
Behind Viral Videossharecaster.com

Top Lawyers for YouTube and TikTok Creators, Instagram Influencers

As the influencer industry matures, a growing number of law firms are working with internet stars. Attorneys help influencers navigate brand deals, IP and trademark disputes, and licensing contracts. Insider is recognizing 13 leading attorneys and law firms who focus on influencers and creators. See more stories on Insider’s business...
Behind Viral VideosVulture

12 Video Creators on Their Hardest Edit Ever

Internet culture has been defined by amateurs and messy personalities, a lot of whom also happen to be multi-hyphenate creators. Over the years, apps like YouTube, Vine, and TikTok have not only made video-editing techniques more accessible, they have allowed users to establish new genres of editing that push the art form to new levels of absurdity. We spoke to 12 online-video creators — often acting as their own self-taught sound editors, animators, actors, and engineers — about the toughest job they’ve done in postproduction.
Beauty & FashionTechCrunch

Pinterest to test live-streamed events this month with 21 creators

The rise of the creator economy and a pandemic-fueled demand for virtual events led Pinterest to explore the idea of live streaming. Last fall, it began testing a “class communities” feature that allowed users to sign up for Zoom classes through Pinterest, while creators used Pinterest’s boards to organize materials, notes, and other resources. These communities also included a group chat option and shopping features.
Behind Viral Videosbelatina.com

15 Latinx Tik Tok Creators That Should Be On Your Radar

Tik Tok had been out since 2014 prior to its booming success in 2020. It initially took over the social media platform, Musical.ly, where its users create short videos of themselves lip-synching. Now, there are over 1 billion active users on Tik Tok utilizing the platform for its amazing 15-30...
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Is Twitter Preparing To Take On YouTube And Twitch?

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has become a cornerstone for many to stay informed about the news and events of the world. Founded in 2006, it has been on a long journey towards monetization, finally turning a profit for the first time in 2018. Today, monetization remains one of the key performance indicators when it comes to earnings season. They reported 199 million monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) vs a forecast of 200 million in their most recent earnings report. Not a bad miss which represents 20% YoY growth. However, as the market doesn’t seem to favor anything growth or speculative at the moment, the stock was sold off bringing it not far from its IPO price of $44.90.
Behind Viral Videosprovideocoalition.com

Read this article about Internet video editing and then TikTok

If you’re an old fart working in editing and post-production (like me I mean… I’m not a spring chicken anymore) and you haven’t taken time to dive into the world that is short-form internet video let this article from Vulture called In the Messy Land of Internet Video, the Editor Is King be your introduction. Or better than that is 25 Edits That Define the Modern Internet Video. It’s a nice round-up of what Vulture magazine deems worthy of the best edited (viral?) internet videos. This list runs the gamut of the short life of short-form internet video reaching all the way back 9 years, an eternity on the internet to old YouTube videos, some Vines and of course TikTok. While the stodgy Casablaca loving film intellectual might dismiss all that is silly on the portrait-oriented slab of Gorilla-glass they hold in their hand, they are missing some great escapist entertainment. And even if a lot of it is mindless, dumb (even misogynistic at times) there’s a ton of it that is well thought out, well produced and amazingly edited. Even if a lot of that lot is made to look like it’s simple and sloppy.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Starts Rolling Out TikTok-Style 'Shorts' Feature Globally

Finally, the TikTok-plague is hitting the YouTube app. As per a new report by Android Police, YouTube has started pushing the TikTok-style Shorts feature for YouTube users across the globe. While YouTube Shorts was already under testing in multiple countries such as India. However, with its global launch, YouTube has...
Behind Viral Videoshypebot.com

Top 10 YouTube video presenter greetings

When it comes to releasing content outside of a music video, it’s customary to include some kind of audience greeting – here, we look at the results from a new YouTube study which reveals the ten most popular presenter greetings. Guest post by Bobby Owsinski of Music 3.0. If you’re...
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

Niki & Gabi's 'Twinning Out' Snapchat Trailer Teases Big Changes

Your favorite YouTube twins are back, and this time they're giving fans a look at their lives like never you've see before. Even though Niki & Gabi DeMartino have been in the spotlight for over a decade, fans were thrilled when the duo teased a new reality show in late 2020. Now, viewers are finally getting to see what all the hype has been about, and the first look at Niki & Gabi's Twinning Out Snapchat trailer shows the series was definitely worth the wait.
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

TikTok is reportedly pulling a Facebook and adding in-app shopping

TikTok’s next move to compete with Facebook might be to add an in-app shopping feature, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The publication writes that TikTok is testing in-app sales in Europe by partnering with several brands, including UK-based streetwear company Hype. TikTok’s made some shopping moves in the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Forbes

YouTube Will Spend $100 Million To Lure Away Influencers From TikTok

YouTube will pay out $100 million over the next 18 months to influencers who publish YouTube Shorts, the company’s competitor to TikTok. The money will go into the YouTube Shorts Fund and distribute its financing monthly to the videos that receive the most views and engagement. “The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube. This is a top priority for us, and will take us some time to get it right,” Amy Singer, director of global parternship enablement for YouTube Shorts, writes in a new blog post. “We are actively working on this, and will take the feedback gathered from our community to help develop a long-term program specifically designed for YouTube Shorts.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheWrap

YouTube Will Pay Creators $100 Million to Use TikTok Copycat ‘Shorts’

YouTube on Tuesday said it will pay creators $100 million to use “Shorts,” its new quick-hit video feature that resembles TikTok. The payouts will start today and last through the end of 2022. Shorts just came out of beta testing and rolled out to all U.S. users over the last week (it’s also available in India right now, with more markets to follow). The feature lets users create short-form vertical videos that last up to 60 seconds, just like on TikTok.