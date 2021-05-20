National report published today recommends air quality improvements and shares stories from tribal air quality programs

The National Tribal Air Association (NTAA) today published the Status of Tribal Air Report (STAR) on the official National Tribal Air Association website. The National Tribal Air Association’s Status of Tribal Air Report is an annual publication intended to provide an understanding of the importance and impact of tribal air programs. Tribal needs, priorities, and recommendations are outlined, as well as the successes and challenges experienced by environmental professionals, which are highlighted by way of personal narratives submitted by the tribes themselves. A budget analysis appendix is included in each annual edition of the Status of Tribal Air Report, and over the years a variety of other appendices have served to underscore important and relevant topics.