Colorado Weather

I want to tell you about how Girl Scouts in Colorado have an amazing opportunity to experience boating in our landlocked state. A volunteer-run summer day camp in June 2021 through GSCO offers windsurfing and sailing that few councils around the country can provide. Kayak, canoe, and SUP are also sports to choose from at the camp. This camp has a more than 20 year legacy and gives instruction that covers the skills and safety protocols of the American Red Cross and the American Canoe Association. Big Soda Lake at Bear Creek Lake Park with its fabulous view of Red Rocks and its serene waters is the setting of five days of certified instruction with a lot of fun thrown in.