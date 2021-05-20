Phoebe Putney expands with Lee Co. clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital broke ground on an urgent care clinic at Lee Crossings on US Highway 19 South, adjacent to Publix Supermarket and Chick-Fil-A. “We are committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate and convenient care for people throughout southwest Georgia,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We’re looking to take our services beyond the walls of our hospitals and into communities in the region, so people can easily access the care they need, when and where they need it.”