Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick Under Investigation
No one was injured, and no property was damaged. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police continue to investigate a shots-fired incident Wednesday night. At around 9:40 PM, officers responded to the 800 block of East South Street to investigate reports of shots fired. They located evidence that a firearm had been discharged, but police found no one who had been hit by gunfire, or any property damage. No suspects have been identified at this time.www.wfmd.com