newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick Under Investigation

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was injured, and no property was damaged. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police continue to investigate a shots-fired incident Wednesday night. At around 9:40 PM, officers responded to the 800 block of East South Street to investigate reports of shots fired. They located evidence that a firearm had been discharged, but police found no one who had been hit by gunfire, or any property damage. No suspects have been identified at this time.

www.wfmd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Investigation#Property Damage#Department#Km Rrb Frederick Police#East South Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Frederick, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick man reported missing

Police are asking the public to help locate a Frederick man who's been missing from the area since May 12. Eric Robin Reyes, 26, was last known to be in the Frederick area and the Urbana park and ride, the Frederick Police Department said in a Monday news release. Anyone...
Maryland StateWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

RV, truck at Grantsville destroyed by fire

CUMBERLAND — An electrical fire early Saturday destroyed a recreational vehicle and a pickup truck in the 17000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Grantsville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. Fire investigators said a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring recreational vehicle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500...
Frederick, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick police find suspected drugs, arrest man accused of distributing

A man faces numerous drug charges after Frederick police say they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, cocaine, Suboxone and heroin/fentanyl in his residence Friday. Michael Andrew King, 34, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute and five counts of possession, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department. He is being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, police said.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Frederick, MDwfmd.com

Suspect Arrested In Frederick County For Drug Offenses

Police also confiscate a large quantity of drugs. Frederick, Md (KM) One person was arrested and a large amount of drugs were confiscated on Friday. Frederick Police say officers from the Special Response Team and The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a search and seizure warrant at 6021 Francis Scott Key Drive, and took Michael Andrew King into custody. He’s charged with:
Frederick County, MDWUSA

Frederick woman killed in rollover UTV crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed in a rollover vehicle accident just after midnight on Saturday, May 15, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to FCSO Traffic Unit deputies. At around 12:15 a.m.,...
New Windsor, MDwfmd.com

Mount Airy Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

She was a passenger in a utility vehicle which rolled over. New Windsor, Md (KM) A single vehicle crash along Buffalo Road near Barnes Road In New Windsor early Saturday morning killed a Mount Airy woman. . The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Diane Krantz, 57, was a passenger...
New Windsor, MDWTOP

Woman dead in utility vehicle rollover in Frederick Co.

A woman has died after a utility vehicle she was riding in rolled over in New Windsor, Maryland, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the area of Buffalo and Barnes Roads in New Windsor, Maryland, for a reported vehicle rollover with injuries.
Maryland StateWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Frederick, MDwfmd.com

Frederick Man Indicted For Killing His Father

He was one of eight people indicted by the Grand Jury on Friday.. Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man charged with killing his father was one of eight people indicted Friday by the Grand Jury. The panel charged Sean Christopher Shifflett, 33, with 1st-degree murder. The Sheriff’s Office say the...
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Frederick police warn residents of vehicle wheel thefts

The Frederick Police Department has noticed a spike in vehicle wheel thefts and is warning residents to be on the lookout. Police said in a news release tires and rims have gone missing from cars, particularly Honda Accords. Two incidents occurred in the Prospect Hall Apartments complex. Police say this...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Two girls struck by car while crossing Ballenger Creek Pike

Two girls attempting to cross Ballenger Creek Pike to get to a convenience store were hit by a car Thursday evening, police say. First Sergeant Ryan Shaffer of the Maryland State Police said one girl was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The other was being considered for an airlift to a children’s hospital as a precaution due to her age and the impact. Shaffer estimated the girls to be around age 10.
Frederick, MDfoxbaltimore.com

HATE CRIME: Frederick teen gets 4 years in jail for brutal attack

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A Frederick teen is set to serve four years in jail for a brutal attack on another person at a house party for his perceived sexual orientation. Corey Robert Welch, 18, was 17 at the time of the crime and was charged as an adult in the February 2020 attack, according to a press release from the Frederick County State's Attorney.