Nintendo fans don't know what they want from amiibo, but neither does Nintendo

By Nadine Dornieden
imore.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmiibo were Nintendo's answer to the "toys-to-life" phenomenon that Disney Infinity and Skylanders made so popular. Starting in 2014, during the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U era, these plastic figurines promised a whole new way to interact with your games while providing some cute memorabilia for your shelf. The figurines facilitated this through the Near Field Communication (NFC) chips stored in their bases, which could be scanned and read or write data to themselves or a game, depending on the title.

