So you're using your phone to do your thing, and you notice that it's starting to get slow and maybe even buggy. It didn't use to act this way, and you have no idea what's going on. Blaming the phone probably isn't the solution because this can happen to even the best Android phones. Chances are you won't be able to find the solution that fixes the problem, but the good news is that you can easily address the symptoms: restart your phone.