Music

Little Mix stars share glimpses of their growing baby bumps and dazzle as ‘winged fatales’ in burlesque-inspired music video for new single Heartbreak Anthem… their first track as a trio

By Niomi Harris, Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 hours ago

Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards shared glimpses of their growing baby bumps as they dazzled as 'winged fatales' in the music video for their new single Heartbreak Anthem.

The pregnant singers, 29 and 27 respectively, joined Jade Thirwall, 28, in dressing as stunning winged angels in the burlesque-inspired video for their epic collaboration with David Guetta and Galantis.

Heartbreak Anthem marks their first track recorded as a trio since the departure of Jesy Nelson in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hiBaB_0a5sz2kF00
Wow: Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards shared glimpses of their growing baby bumps as they dazzled as 'winged fatales' in the music video for their new single Heartbreak Anthem (pictured Leigh-Anne)

And the group pulled out all the stops for their latest venture, wowing in bejewelled bodysuits which showed hints of mums-to-be Perrie and Leigh Anne's baby bumps.

The girls also donned another set of showstopping ensembles as they strutted their stuff in the video.

While they also showed off their daring sides by swinging from an aerial hoop - though at a safe distance from the ground.

The video is directed by Samuel Douek, who took the lead on the band's previous visual Confetti and was shot at Wilton’s Music Hall in London's East End, one of the oldest grand music halls in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9fNI_0a5sz2kF00
Blooming lovely: The pregnant singers, 29 and 27 respectively, joined Jade Thirwall, 28, in dressing as stunning winged angels in the burlesque-inspired video for their epic collaboration with David Guetta and Galantis

The concept of the video is a sci-fi burlesque world and was inspired by Angela Carter’s infamous 1984 novel, with the trio reimagined as 'winged fatales'.

Galantis' Christian Karlsson said of the collaboration: 'We’ve been working on Heartbreak Anthem for over a year now!

'It started with just the chord progression at a studio in London right before the pandemic. As many collaborations have gone in these times, it was a remote work in progress for months, with stems sent back and forth from London to Los Angeles to Stockholm to Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNMJQ_0a5sz2kF00
Work it: Heartbreak Anthem marks their first track recorded as a trio since the departure of Jesy Nelson in December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STjMb_0a5sz2kF00
Blossoming: And the group pulled out all the stops for their latest venture, wowing in bejewelled bodysuits which showed hints of mums-to-be Perrie and Leigh Anne's baby bumps

'We’d been talking with David about working together for a long time, and having Little Mix and their unique, strong vocals has made this one really special. Feels great to finally get this out into the world!'

Earlier, pregnant Leigh-Anne and Perrie proved they had no intention of letting their expectant state slow them down as they joined Jade in a striking promotional shot for their upcoming single.

The trio looked sensational as they dressed as glittering angels while announcing their collaboration with David Guetta and Galantis will be released on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUVKG_0a5sz2kF00
Wow: Perrie (L) and Leigh-Anne k (R) proved they have no intention of letting preganncy slow them down as they joined Jade in a striking promotional shot

Leigh-Anne looked phenomenal in a glittering silver bodysuit that highlighted her growing bump and featured delicate tassel detailing on the hips.

She donned a black wig styled in retro waves and giant feathered wings while posing barefoot.

She looked positively stunning and radiated a healthy pregnant glow after announcing she was expecting her first child with footballer fiancé Andre Gray earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Syuqd_0a5sz2kF00
Wow: The girls also posed for another striking snap that saw them cosy up around an aerial hoop while clad in sizzling new ensembles 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lA7mw_0a5sz2kF00
Yummy mummy-to-be: Leigh-Anne looked phenomenal in a glittering silver bodysuit that highlighted her growing bump and featured delicate tassel detailing on the hips

Perrie also looked incredible as she draped her bump in a silver flapper style one piece with intricate beading and donned a white wig.

The blonde bombshell announced she was expecting a baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier this month, just a week after Leigh-Anne's pregnancy news.

Taking her place in the centre of the group, Jade stood out with a striking auburn wig and a glittering gold bodysuit layered over a cream blouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRw5S_0a5sz2kF00
Bumpalicious: Perrie also looked incredible as she draped her bump in a silver flapper style one piece with intricate beading and donned a white wig

Last week, the trio sent their fans wild with a cryptic 'hello, it's me your ex' countdown to mark their new single.

It is the first song the group recorded after Jesy left the band in December, but it was leaked online, leading the group to launch an investigation.

The girlband's management were said to have begun a probe into the leak after their first single as a three-piece appeared online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02S7fK_0a5sz2kF00
Working it: Taking her place in the centre of the group, Jade, 28, stood out with a striking auburn wig and a glittering gold bodysuit layered over a cream blouse

The band have continued to go from strength to strength, making £8 million - or £200,000-a-night - from tour dates they managed to complete before the Covid pandemic, figures revealed.

Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy were already said to be worth £50million, and the latest earnings mean their fortune grew by nearly 20% to almost £60million.

Jesy, 29, quit the band in December after 'constant pressure' had 'taken a toll on her mental health', and remains a director and shareholder in their company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bYvR_0a5sz2kF00
Out the band: Little Mix announced their first single without Jesy Nelson (pictured) will be released on Thursday after Jesy left the band in December citing mental health reasons 
