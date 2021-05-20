newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Horrifying 17lbs snake with 100 teeth found hiding in kitchen after homeowner hears monster making noises in roof

By Imogen Braddick
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 hours ago

A HORRIFYING snake with 100 teeth was found hiding in a kitchen after the homeowners heard the serpent making noises in the roof.

The three-metre coastal carpet python was caught slithering in the roof at a house in Brisbane, Australia, after the residents heard a strange noise while watching television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoTWT_0a5syumF00
The three-metre coastal carpet python was caught slithering in the roof at a house in Brisbane Credit: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xu15l_0a5syumF00
Steve Brown caught the massive creature using a hairdryer and a piece of plastic Credit: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation

Snake catcher Steve Brown from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation caught the massive creature using a hairdryer and a piece of plastic, Daily Mail Australia reports.

"The owners were watching TV, heard a noise, and when they went to inspect [the noise they] came across the big guy," Brown said.

He said it took him more than an hour - and "a lot of patience" - to capture the giant snake, which was later released into bushland away from roads and houses.

"[I got him out by] poking and prodding him with a piece of long plastic, and a hairdryer which heats up the area causing him to move and escape," the snake catcher said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cp6h8_0a5syumF00
It took Steve more than a hour to capture the snake Credit: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation

He added: "Even though it's non-venomous, a bite from one of these guys this size can do some damage as they have almost 100 teeth."

Brown said reptiles will start looking for warmer places to shelter as the weather gets cooler and warned homeowners to ensure windows and doors are sealed.

Sharing the story on his company's Facebook page, Brown said the snake had managed to hide between the floor joists before he arrived at the property in The Gap.

CARPET PYTHONS

Carpet pythons are named for their markings - which resemble an oriental carpet pattern.

They are medium-sized pythons and they can have black-to-gray patterns of blotches, cross bands, stripes, or a combination of these markings.

The non-venomous creatures eat a variety of birds and mammals, including marsupials.

Carpet pythons can live more than 20 years in the natural world - and even longer in controlled settings.

The species is found in Australia and they live in a variety of habitats, such as rainforests or desert areas.

Carpet pythons can reach up to 3.6m in length, although the average adult length is 2.4m.

"After about an hour of poking and prodding I managed to quickly squeeze my hand in the space and grab home of him which I just waited for him to relax and come out on his own accord," he said.

"This big fella was about 3m and about 8kg."

It comes after a couple in Tarragindi, Brisbane were left stunned after figuring out the terrifying reason why their bathroom kept flooding.

While looking down the bathroom pipe to work out what was causing the blockage in their house, the alarmed couple spotted a pair of eyes staring back at them.

Snake catchers were called in to investigate and the couple were met with a nasty surprise.

Shocking video footage shows a two-metre snake slithering out of the drain in the middle of the bathroom floor.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Bite#Birds#Weather#3m#Brown Eyes#Reptiles#Home Video#Video Footage#Live Footage#Daily Mail Australia#Oriental#Noises#Snake Catchers#Kitchen#Carpet Pythons#Plastic#Marsupials#Bushland#Shelter#Medium Sized Pythons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Python
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Tyla

Dog Owners Slammed As Labrador Attacks Swan Protecting Its Young

Two dog walkers have been criticised for allowing their pup to chase nesting swans into a lake, where it landed itself in a vicious fight. Shocking wildlife photography snaps show the off-lead dog in a ferocious battle with an adult cob in the water near Tadpole Garden Village, in Swindon, Wiltshire.
Animalsthewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Koala Cub Falls Asleep In Mom’s Pouch

QUEENSLAND, Australia— A koala cub was caught on camera falling asleep in its mother’s pouch while perched on a branch. The video was taken on May 9 at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, home to over 50 koalas, in Queensland, Australia,. In the footage, the baby koala spends time on its...
AnimalsNew York Post

Villagers stunned to find giant frog as big as ‘a human baby’

Solomon Islands villagers were flabbergasted after encountering a frog as big “as a human baby” during a hunting expedition, the frog-finder said. The huge hopper was first discovered in April, but photos are just going viral on social media, the Daily Mail reported. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,”...