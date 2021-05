The potential for a fuel crisis has sent panic through the heart of many Americans, and, consequently, everyone with a gasoline-powered car seems to be headed to the local gas station to fill up. As a Florida native, this behavior isn’t particularly odd to me, as it is a pattern that proceeds any tropical storm or hurricane. Still, it does bring about a more relevant point: electric car owners can kick back with their feet up and relax, while gasoline-powered car owners are becoming increasingly stressed.