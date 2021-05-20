newsbreak-logo
Newark, NJ

Ørsted to locate N. American digital operations headquarters in Newark — and it’s hiring, too

By Editor's Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another move connected to Newark’s strong broadband infrastructure, Ørsted announced Thursday it will open its North American Digital Operations headquarters in Newark. The new office, which will integrate with Ørsted’s other digital operations offices in Europe and Asia, will employ more than 20 Ørsted staff members, including 12-14 new information technology positions the company hopes to fill in 2021. Orsted officials said the headcount has the potential to more than double over the next several years, based on Ørsted’s offshore and onshore growth in the U.S.

