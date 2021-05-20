newsbreak-logo
Cancer

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center sounds alarm on lack of HPV vaccinations

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has joined a nationwide effort to promote HPV vaccinations. HPV causes several types of cancers and while nearly everyone gets infected with HPV by age 50, vaccination rates for it in the U.S. remain significantly lower than other recommended adolescent vaccines. Experts say an estimated 1 million doses of HPV vaccine have been missed by adolescents with public insurance since March 2020, a decline of 21% over pre-pandemic levels, and U.S. HPV vaccination rates lagged far behind those of other nations even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

