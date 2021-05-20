You Have Drifting Enthusiast Toshi Hayama to Thank for the Best Action Scenes in Tokyo Drift
Toshi Hayama was a technical consultant and sometimes body double for two of the Fast & Furious movies. The next time you dig out The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift to once again revel in its drifting magnificence, send up a little thank you to the universe for Toshi Hayama. Because of his familiarity with the scene and his vast knowledge of drifting, Hayama was hired to oversee the film's authenticity to the culture.www.thedrive.com