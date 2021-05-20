You Have Drifting Enthusiast Toshi Hayama to Thank for the Best Action Scenes in Tokyo Drift

"Who drives like a bat out of hell?" "Torreto." Whoa! This is badass, I will admit. As dumb as these movies are, it is still cool that they do so many practical stunts, and shoot car scenes for real - including crashes and explosions and more. Universal has debuted a "Total Car-Nage" behind-the-scenes featurette for Fast & Furious 9, aka F9, the latest installment in the never-ending "Fast Saga". "The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before." Featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. We've posted two official trailers for this, including a new one last month, and they're moving ahead with the final June 25 opening. Get ready for "car-nage" in theaters this summer.