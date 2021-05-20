newsbreak-logo
Mushroom project gets Cunningham Academy students back into the greenhouse

Cover picture for the articleVINELAND - Cunningham Academy’s greenhouse provides staff and students with the opportunity to grow plants and vegetables year-round. But this year, the students were unable to grow pansies as planned because of COVID-19’s impact on in-person learning. However, regional director Matt Kass wanted to find a way for the students...

Public Health
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Vineland, NJ

Fido & Friends

Children ages 6 and older are invited to sharpen their reading skills during a virtual visit from Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group. After an introduction, children will take turns being paired with dogs that they can read to one-on-one in Virtual Breakout Rooms for short periods of time (at least 5 minutes).
Vineland, NJ

Popular meat market soon to head up road to new store

VINELAND – A city that loves its meats has been so good to a family that loves cutting it that, after seven years in its first store, the business is hoofing it to a new location to find room to grow. Main’s Meat Market on Wednesday night got city Planning...
Vineland, NJ

Community Hubs are BACK!

The Live Healthy Vineland Community Hub initiative is excited to announce that this May we’ve brought back the Vineland Municipal Alliance to do Prescription Safety Education. Our three Hub locations will each hand out prescription disposal bags (Deterra bags) on different dates in May. We’ve also secured the Recovery on Wheels vehicle to come again to an additional Hub location at the end of the month. As we continue to line up local businesses and organizations to participate in our Community Hub program, the Hubs will also be participating in Gun Safety and Violence Prevention month in June. Each site will host the Cumberland County Positive Youth Development Coalition (CCPYDC) for gun safety events and hand out free gun safety kits (gun locks). These events will be staffed by the Vineland Health Department, local police Chaplains, and the YMCA. We are very excited to get our Hubs engaging with our community again!
Cumberland County, NJ

Get Outdoors This Month

This time of year is really beautiful around our small cities and throughout Cumberland County. It’s time to make plans to get out of the house with your family or with friends. Exploring the landmarks, you may discover some of the history that goes back to early America and the...
Vineland, NJ

Bottino Cancer Foundation Support Tops $500,000 for Inspira Cancer Program

With its recent donation of $50,000 to the Inspira Foundation, the Bill Bottino Cancer Foundation has given more than $500,000 in support of Inspira Health’s Cancer Services. The gifts from the Bottino family support a dedicated fund that provides patients with financial assistance for essential non-medical bills, such as food, household supplies, and utilities. Funds from the Bottino Cancer Foundation also support clinical and support services provided at Inspira’s Frank and Edith Scarpa Regional Cancer Pavilion in Vineland.
Burlington County, NJ

Howerton Earns May Heartland Hero Award

Rylee Howerton goes above and beyond for her community. Caring for those in need and spending her free time aiding those who are less fortunate, she aims high, achieves much, and generously bestows kindness and love for others. Recently, she assembled and donated Easter baskets for children residing at Cumberland Family Shelter and the Family Support Organization of Burlington County.
Vineland, NJ

CCTEC Alumni hosting prom dress giveaway

VINELAND — The Cumberland County Technical Education Center Alumni Association is holding a prom dress giveaway for area students on May 20. The alumni will be giving away gently-used prom dresses for free to any students that are unable to purchase a new one. The distribution will begin at 1...
Vineland, NJ

Local artist begins huge mural in downtown Vineland

VINELAND — Erin DiPalma, a local artist and city resident, unveiled plans for the city’s newest mural Thursday. Themed around fresh foods, a bold rainbow of fruits and vegetables will be painted on what once was a blank white wall on East Landis Avenue. The ode to South Jersey’s agricultural...
Cumberland County, NJ
NJ.com

Small innovations help community college students | Opinion

I’m always impressed by innovation. By innovation, I don’t always mean the type of technological innovation that we see with devices and platforms, but relatively small changes in programs and bureaucracies that lead to greater opportunities for people to succeed. The Cumberland County campus of Rowan College of South Jersey...
Vineland, NJ

South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter: Need a turkey? No, not for eating.

Bev Greco, executive director, South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. You never quite know what kind of animals are going to be brought into the shelter. I find it especially interesting when I see people walk up to the doors with rigged up containers like boxes with holes punched in them, laundry baskets, plastic totes or anything else they can find to contain whatever creature they’re bringing in.
Vineland, NJ

Meet Pfc. Bandit, taking on a traditional role with local Marine detachment

VINELAND – The Semper Marine Detachment 205 welcomed a recruit with a willful name and willingness to serve. Genuine Holdup Man, an American Paint Horse, was “inducted” into the Marines during a ceremony held Wednesday outside at the detachment’s West Landis Avenue headquarters. Affectionately known as Bandit, he will serve...