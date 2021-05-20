Mushroom project gets Cunningham Academy students back into the greenhouse

The Live Healthy Vineland Community Hub initiative is excited to announce that this May we’ve brought back the Vineland Municipal Alliance to do Prescription Safety Education. Our three Hub locations will each hand out prescription disposal bags (Deterra bags) on different dates in May. We’ve also secured the Recovery on Wheels vehicle to come again to an additional Hub location at the end of the month. As we continue to line up local businesses and organizations to participate in our Community Hub program, the Hubs will also be participating in Gun Safety and Violence Prevention month in June. Each site will host the Cumberland County Positive Youth Development Coalition (CCPYDC) for gun safety events and hand out free gun safety kits (gun locks). These events will be staffed by the Vineland Health Department, local police Chaplains, and the YMCA. We are very excited to get our Hubs engaging with our community again!