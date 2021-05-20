newsbreak-logo
Canadian Dollar Weakens Amid Falling Oil Prices

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 8 hours ago

The Canadian dollar fell against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday, as oil prices declined after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that a main agreement has been reached to lift all major sanctions on Iran. Crude for July delivery dropped $0.71 to $62.64 per barrel. Rouhani said...

forextv.com
