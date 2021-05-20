Drinking With Our Boss

These are the words, images, and beers that inspired the GBH Collective this week. Drinking alone just got better, because now you’re drinking with all of us. “There is an everlasting mark upon the surface of the ocean...” We’re not really supposed to share our own work for these, but in the tradition of automatic and muse-y poetry, I sort of think this isn’t mine. It’s been a line floating around and resurfacing in my brain like a wet stone for about 15 years now, and it wasn’t until this past Tuesday, like a shot, that it dislodged. In a flurry, parked outside the office, I wrote the poem down as fast as I could and finally gave it a place to live outside my head. Apologies to the goddesses for taking so long to hear it.