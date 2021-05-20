Leave Tardigrades Alone!

You, a kind and decent person and lover of all of our planet’s gentle animals, will be pleased to learn that tardigrades used in a recent experiment conducted by researchers at the University of Kent were “handled according to the ethical rules for invertebrates with the consent of the departmental ethics officer.” That’s a relief: Tardigrades, after all, are sweet little microscopic chunksters, lovers of moss and fresh water, harmless little fellows with nicknames like “moss piglets” and “water bears.” They live all over, merrily going about their business in all environments, in some cases in conditions you or I would find explosively, gruesomely unsurvivable. They’re tiny little eight-legged manatees. Unambiguously cute. I for one am glad to know that tardigrades used in human scientific experiments are watched over by an ethics officer and handled according to established ethical rules. Whew.