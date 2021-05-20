newsbreak-logo
Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer

KTVB
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Microsoft is ending its Internet Explorer browser. In an announcement, the company said Wednesday that it was putting the final nail in the coffin and it will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 on June 15, 2022. It's transitioning to Microsoft Edge. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster,...

www.ktvb.com
Microsoft 365#Microsoft Edge#Google Inc#Technology Company#Blog#Reuters#Internet Explorer Users#Internet Explorer Mode#Compatibility#February#Legacy
