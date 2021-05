{{featured_button_text}} Your subscription makes our reporting possible. “We want to change that,” she said. “To get back to normal, to celebrate Fourth of July like we want to, to feel comfortable in our community like we want, we need to get people vaccinated. That is our hope, by doing these outreaches, that we can change that number and we can get back to the place where we feel really good about herd immunity, but also about having the numbers vaccinated.”