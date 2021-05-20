York wins Iowa FFA Proficiency Award
Bryan York, of the Atlantic FFA Chapter, is the first place winner in the area of Vegetable Production, which is sponsored by 4 Seasons Fundraising. Bryan runs his school’s garden and this past year, he harvested 1,285 pounds of produce. This was all distributed to his school system, community members, and his local food pantry. Due to COVID-19, Bryan couldn’t start his plants in the school greenhouse, so he started his 278 plants in his house.www.swiowanewssource.com