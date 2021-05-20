York wins Iowa FFA Proficiency Award

In an effort to recognize area students who have exemplified outstanding character, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference Character Award. Selection of this award was based on the “Six Pillars of Character” as defined by “The Institute of Character Development.” The “Six Pillars of Character” are Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship It was not necessary for all nominees to excel in all the specified evaluation categories because not all have been presented with the same challenges to demonstrate their character.