Iowa State

York wins Iowa FFA Proficiency Award

By Aspen Niklasen Atlantic FFA Reporter
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan York, of the Atlantic FFA Chapter, is the first place winner in the area of Vegetable Production, which is sponsored by 4 Seasons Fundraising. Bryan runs his school’s garden and this past year, he harvested 1,285 pounds of produce. This was all distributed to his school system, community members, and his local food pantry. Due to COVID-19, Bryan couldn’t start his plants in the school greenhouse, so he started his 278 plants in his house.

