Beef Burger closing after 50 plus years serving up Greensboro

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 23 hours ago
Beef Burger is permanently closing its doors after 50 plus years serving Greensboro. Recently, Beef Burger was rumored to close after the owner, Mr. Ralph was in the hospital. However, they stayed open for a few more weeks. This week, a sign announcing the permanent closure was found on the restaurant's door. It read, "Beef Burger is CLOSED PERMANENTLY. Ralph appreciates all the thoughts and prayers from customers and friends. We humbly thank you all for years of service!"

