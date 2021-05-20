newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Local View: Be concerned about patriarchal personalities who see you as 'different'

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI was harassed, ostracized, and discriminated against, starting in the spring of fifth grade in 1958. I was targeted by some boys in my class because, one day at recess, I did something different and unexpected. The more aggressive boys were harassing some of the girls by taking off their shoes and then playing keep-away. Because I tried to help the girls get their shoes back, within a day or two my nickname became “Girly-Girl,” which lasted until the end of sixth grade. Though I lost the name in seventh grade, the reputation remained, and the harassment by the more aggressive males (with something to prove) lasted, in one form or another, until I graduated from Greenway of Coleraine high school in 1965.

