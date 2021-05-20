Local View: Be concerned about patriarchal personalities who see you as 'different'
I was harassed, ostracized, and discriminated against, starting in the spring of fifth grade in 1958. I was targeted by some boys in my class because, one day at recess, I did something different and unexpected. The more aggressive boys were harassing some of the girls by taking off their shoes and then playing keep-away. Because I tried to help the girls get their shoes back, within a day or two my nickname became “Girly-Girl,” which lasted until the end of sixth grade. Though I lost the name in seventh grade, the reputation remained, and the harassment by the more aggressive males (with something to prove) lasted, in one form or another, until I graduated from Greenway of Coleraine high school in 1965.www.duluthnewstribune.com