Mattawa, WA

Mattawa drive-by shooting suspects at-large, considered armed and dangerous

KREM2
KREM2
 22 hours ago
MATTAWA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men who are suspects in two drive-by shootings near and in Mattawa Thursday morning. Rodrigo Quiroz, 19, Melchor Celaya, 19, and an unknown Hispanic man are suspects in the shootings, according to the sheriff’s office. Their last known location was near SR 243 and Road 24-Southwest where they abandoned their vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

