Mattawa drive-by shooting suspects at-large, considered armed and dangerous

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a shooting Thursday night around 11 on southbound SR-17. According to the sheriff’s office a passenger in the suspect vehicle, which was merging onto SR17 from I-90, made a gun-pointing hand gesture at the victims’ vehicle. The suspects followed the victims with their lights off for about four miles before firing a bullet at the victims’ car around Road 3 Southeast, shattering the back window.