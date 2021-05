At first glance, it seemed a bit odd that the Biden administration separated its economic agenda into two different bills. The first of these huge pieces of legislation was the American Jobs Plan, a $2tn infrastructure bill that would fix roads and bridges but also invest in clean drinking water and high-speed internet access. The second of the bills, unveiled on Wednesday, is the American Families Plan, a $1.8tn investment in education, paid leave and childcare. The bills are both framed as long-term, forward-thinking investments addressing a decades-long negligence in federal spending, and they’re both being pitched as tickets to greater American prosperity. “Jobs, jobs, jobs,” Biden repeated in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, touting the legislation.