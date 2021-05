April 22 (UPI) — At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilators at a hospital in India died on Wednesday after a leak cut off oxygen for about half an hour, officials said. Pipes that connected the ventilator system at Dr. Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital in Maharashtra state to an oxygen tank leaked on Wednesday morning and 22 patients were confirmed dead after it took hospital staff about 35 minutes to fix the leaks, Sajan Sonawane, the officer in charge of the investigation told CBS News.