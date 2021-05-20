newsbreak-logo
Mailbag: Take a moment to reconsider plan

Democrat-Herald
 11 hours ago

The new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park plan hates dogs!. As far as I can tell, not one of the MLK planners talked to any of the hundreds of dog owners who use the old baseball field in the park as an unofficial off-leash area. It is the only safe area to run one’s dog off-leash in Northwest Corvallis.

