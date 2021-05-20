Forests and climate change: ‘We can’t plant our way out of the climate crisis’

As we celebrated Earth Day on Thursday on April 22nd; many Americans have probably wondered if we’re able to reverse the clock on climate change. The answer to that is yes, but we will not be able to stop the changes that are happening for the next several decades. Authors David Herring and Rebecca Lindsey from Climate. gov are saying that what we can do is try to “slow and limit the amount of global warming by reducing human emissions of heat-trapping gasses and black carbon (soot)” Even if all human emissions of heat-trapping gases were to stop right now, the Earth’s temperature would continue to rise for a few decades because the ocean currents would still continue to bring back excess heat stored in the deep ocean back to the surface. Once the excess heat radiates out to space, the Earth’s temperature would have the chance to stabilize.