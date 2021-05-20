newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

State of Michigan Unveils Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL)

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago

Asking for help in a moment of crisis isn’t easy – but the state of Michigan is working to offer a more direct way to seek help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Spj_0a5swT4K00

This month the state launched a new crisis and access helpline in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula, with the intention of extending the service to all of Michigan by 2022.

It’s called the Michigan Crisis and Access Helpline – or MiCAL.

Reach MiCAL by phone or text, 24/7, at 844-44MICAL (844-446-4225). Chat is available at Michigan.gov/MiCAL. This service is currently available to residents of Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#Michigan Gov Mical#Reach Mical#Upper Peninsula#Line#Crisis#Chat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan StateWSIL TV

Michigan flood victims may have to wait for accountability

LANSING, Mich (AP) — An attorney representing nearly 300 clients affected by a flood in Midland County, Michigan, last year said Monday he doesn’t expect litigation to be resolved any time soon. It’s been almost one year since the Edenville Dam, which took another dam down with it, caused large-scale destruction to the surrounding areas. Attorney Ven Johnson, alongside affected residents, gave an update on the scope of the flood’s impact and a status on the court cases against the dam owner and the state of Michigan. He says he expects state appeals to bump back a trial date to 2024 at the soonest.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan Statewsgw.com

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are conducting seat belt enforcement across the state over the next three weeks. May 17 is the first day of the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways...
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan reports 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths over 2 days

The Michigan health department has confirmed 2,230 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, averaging 1,115 cases per day and bringing the state to 876,854 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Another 20 COVID-19 deaths have also been reported since Saturday, an average of 10 deaths per day. This increases...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.