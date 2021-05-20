State of Michigan Unveils Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL)

Asking for help in a moment of crisis isn’t easy – but the state of Michigan is working to offer a more direct way to seek help.

This month the state launched a new crisis and access helpline in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula, with the intention of extending the service to all of Michigan by 2022.

It’s called the Michigan Crisis and Access Helpline – or MiCAL.

Reach MiCAL by phone or text, 24/7, at 844-44MICAL (844-446-4225). Chat is available at Michigan.gov/MiCAL. This service is currently available to residents of Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula.