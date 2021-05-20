newsbreak-logo
Mailbag: Political virus infects electorate

Democrat-Herald
 11 hours ago

In the 1950s Joseph McCarthy cowed and terrorized the American people, the artistic community particularly, with his dogged search for a deep communist cancer within the government and media. Ultimately, he was exposed for the fraud he was, sanity prevailed, and life went on. However, many careers and livelihoods were ruined in the process. Reputations were destroyed, marriages wrecked, and lives irreparably damaged. History does repeat itself. Today, there is a more pernicious form of McCarthyism.

