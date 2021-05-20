The 3 elements of a sound threat intelligence program

You would think that the question of handwashing as a simple and effective means of controlling intrahospital infections would be completely settled in 2021. After all, it has been over 170 years since Ignaz Semmelweis argued that handwashing before each patient examination was necessary to control widespread maternal mortality in hospital settings. Even though that simple intervention virtually eliminated postpartum infections and deaths, the medical establishment rejected his ideas and ridiculed him, which hastened his early death at age 47. Joseph Lister, the father of modern antisepsis, said this about Semmelweis: “I think with the greatest admiration of him and his achievement and it fills me with joy that at last he is given the respect due to him.”