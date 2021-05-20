newsbreak-logo
Pedestrian Deaths Ballooned Against Miles Driven Last Year

By Matt Posky
Truth About Cars
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) released the latest data pertaining to U.S. pedestrian fatalities — indicating that the largest-ever annual increase since we started keeping track in 1975. While the data is preliminary, the association estimated there were 6,721 pedestrian deaths in 2020. It’s a 4.8 percent increase over 2019 and not all that impressive until you realize most people basically gave up their normal driving routine during lockdowns. According to the GHSA, adjusting for miles driven actually results in an annual increase of 21 percent.

