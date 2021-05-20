Here’s Who *Didn’t* Make The Eurovision Grand Final

I don’t usually cover the Eurovision Semi-Finals, because the Grand Final itself is so much work, but… we have a hole to fill, and it’s all on Peacock, so I can actually see the acts who got the boot. Consider it an amuse bouche for the big meal on Saturday. Now, I only skipped to the acts who didn’t qualify, so that I can come at Saturday fresh — but I saw enough to know that one of the acts we’re going to see has GIANT WINGS, and maybe if any of these acts also had employed GIANT WINGS then they would not be crying into their Dutch beer right now.