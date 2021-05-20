newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Here’s Who *Didn’t* Make The Eurovision Grand Final

By Heather
gofugyourself.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t usually cover the Eurovision Semi-Finals, because the Grand Final itself is so much work, but… we have a hole to fill, and it’s all on Peacock, so I can actually see the acts who got the boot. Consider it an amuse bouche for the big meal on Saturday. Now, I only skipped to the acts who didn’t qualify, so that I can come at Saturday fresh — but I saw enough to know that one of the acts we’re going to see has GIANT WINGS, and maybe if any of these acts also had employed GIANT WINGS then they would not be crying into their Dutch beer right now.

www.gofugyourself.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision#The Grand Final#Dutch#Giant Wings#Beer#Crying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
TV Showsimdb.com

American Idol Recap: Top 3 Revealed! Who's Going to the Grand Finale?

With barely a passing mention of Caleb Kennedy, the contestant disqualified just days ago for appearing in a racist video, American Idol soldiered on this Sunday to reveal the trio of singers competing in next week’s season finale. As always, let’s jump straight to the results: In a somewhat shocking...