Internet

Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer

 22 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Microsoft is ending its Internet Explorer browser. In an announcement, the company said Wednesday that it was putting the final nail in the coffin and it will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 on June 15, 2022. It's transitioning to Microsoft Edge. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft 365#Microsoft Edge#Google Inc#Technology Company#Blog#Reuters#Internet Explorer Users#Internet Explorer Mode#Compatibility#February#Legacy
