newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Appalling, beautiful, liberating – it’s time to reclaim freestyle singing

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year is 1997, I’m 14 and sweeping metal shavings at the now defunct toolmaking factory where my dad works on a grim industrial estate in Sittingbourne in the UK. The Saturday job, my first, is almost grimmer than the downtrodden location. I look like an effeminate spotty kid with...

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reclaim#Ai#Beautiful Music#Beautiful Things#Terrible Things#Loud Music#Sound Of Music#Trumbaleese#Sydneysiders#Brits#British#Pre Covid#Freestyle Singing#Terrible Tea#Real Freedom#Singalong Night#Politeness#Endless Cups#Man#Paradox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Music
Place
Sydney
Related
Musicchaospin.com

Sensational Psychedelic Rock Band The Lazy Eyes Drop Their New Single

New Australian psychedelic rock band The Lazy Eyes are getting more and more popular these days. Having met each other in high school, the music of the Australian quartet gives a similar vibe to Pink Floyd, Tame Impala, and the likes of those. Anyways, they just released their fifth track “Nobody Taught Me” alongside an aesthetic music video.
MinoritiesBBC

Horrible Histories - British Black History Song

To use comments you will need to have JavaScript enabled. That guy can sing! I really liked the episode this song's from!. When I first watched this episode it made me cry. Especially when they talked about racism. My favourite part of the song is the end with all the black heroes.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Euphoric for the people: Why it’s time to rehabilitate REM’s Shiny Happy People

Whoop… here we go!” It’s early 1991 and, on the set of Saturday Night Live, Michael Stipe is pogoing and waving his hands like he just doesn’t care. But his huge grin indicates he cares a lot, and that he’s having the time of his life. Spring has dawned on the 1990s, bringing with it the promise of a new era for mainstream rock. Grunge is on the horizon. And REM, jangly dodgers from the relative backwater of Athens, Georgia, are about to become among the biggest bands in the world. Right now, they’re in New York rehearsing the single that will help seal...
Musicseattlepi.com

Shaed's 'High Dive' Is a Sharp, Smart Pop Outing Loaded With Synths and Strings: Album Review

Shaed are a Washington DC-based trio who scored a massive hit two years ago with “Trampoline,” a song from their second EP that featured Zayn on the remix. The group is essentially an electronic-pop outfit, comprised of twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst, the latter of whom is married to singer Chelsea Lee (a situation that certainly sounds like a recipe for disaster, although the group has been together for a decade) and songs with sharp, smart, dramatic hooks.
MusicNME

Listen to Oscar Lang’s dreamy new song, ‘Are You Happy?’

Oscar Lang has today (May 11) shared a dreamy new song, ‘Are You Happy?’ – listen below. The latest song from the London-based artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer is taken from his upcoming debut album ‘Chew The Scenery’, which is released on July 16 via Dirty Hit. ‘Are You Happy?’ follows on from his last single, ‘Stuck’.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Restless Leg, ‘The World’s a Room’

As Sydney’s Restless Leg gear up to release their forthcoming album, Dream Buffet, in June, the acclaimed quartet have now offered up the music video for their recently-released new single, “The World’s a Room”. Having first formed early last decade when former bandmates guitarist/vocalist Ben Chamie (Peabody) and drummer Jared...
MusicKerrang

Green Day are teasing new music from the studio

Brace yourselves, Green Day fans: it looks like new music is in the works. A bearded, blond-haired Billie Joe Armstrong has taken to Instagram to upload a short snippet of a catchy-sounding song direct from the studio, posting the video alongside several eyes emojis – so you know they’re really up to something…
MusicNME

Noel Gallagher: “Liam hated ‘Wonderwall’, he said it was trip-hop”

Noel Gallagher has claimed that Liam Gallagher hated ‘Wonderwall’, before the track later became one of Oasis’ defining hits. Speaking in the latest edition of MOJO magazine, Noel also said that his estranged brother thought the track had its roots in trip-hop – the genre popularised by Bristol artists such as Massive Attack, Tricky and Portishead in the 1990s.
MusicEW.com

Watch Coldplay's out-of-this-world (literally) debut of new song 'Higher Power'

Chris Martin and the gang debuted their new single "Higher Power" in space on Thursday evening, with a little help from an out-of-this-world connection. French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, current mission commander onboard the International Space Station, played a specially made performance of the song featuring dancing alien holograms. No...
Musicpapermag.com

​Gaspard Augé Gives Us 21st Century ABBA on 'Hey!'

One half of the genre-defining electronic duo Justice, French producer Gaspard Augé is gearing up to make his solo debut with his forthcoming album, Escapades. After having announced the project just a few short weeks ago with the fanfare-laden electro rock single "Force Majeure," Augé is back with yet another taste of the upcoming full-length in the form of "Hey!" Leaning full on into disco territory with just a touch of rhinestoned cowboy thrown in, "Hey!" is cinematic and intentionally over-the-top with strings and choirs racing atop a thrumming bassline steadily punctuated by shouts of the track's namesake.
MusicGreenwichTime

See Crowded House's Video for 'Joyous' New Song 'Playing With Fire'

Crowded House dropped shared their new song “Playing With Fire,” the latest single from the Australian band’s upcoming album Dreamers Are Waiting, due out June 4th. “This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020,” singer Neil Finn said in a statement. “‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom.”
Books & Literaturedailyjournal.net

David Carlson: A book’s beauty doesn’t diminish with time

My wife and I had just returned from graduate studies in Scotland in 1975 when I was offered a job working with troubled teenagers at a hospital in the Chicago suburbs. I remember being astonished when I learned that my salary would be $11,000 a year, far more than anything I’d earned before.
CelebritiesBoston Herald

Marianne Faithfull ‘Walks in Beauty,’ without singing a note

Marianne Faithfull’s new album is all about love, sex, death, magic and transcendence — so in that sense, it’s just another Marianne Faithfull album. Except that this one, “She Walks in Beauty,” has no rock ’n’ roll, no guitars or drums, no modern songs and in fact, no singing: It may be the first album in rock history devoted entirely to readings of Romantic poetry.
MusicEureka Times-Standard

‘Songs for Healing’ streaming everywhere

Euphoriica is the solo project of Jeremy Hernandez, who has a past in punk bands such as Eye Ball Records’ Humble Beginnings and Fearless Records’ Near Miss. When quarantine lockdown began, Hernandez’s current post-hardcore band Red Hymns had to put off rehearsals, shows and tours. This was the perfect opportunity to start Euphoriica and channel some of his early influences such as The Cure, Depeche Mode and New Order.
Theater & Danceourculturemag.com

Dodie Breaks Down Every Song on Her Debut Album ‘Build a Problem’

Ten years after uploading her first original song on YouTube, dodie has released her debut studio album, Build a Problem. Though this marks her first full-length release, the 25-year-old British singer-songwriter, born Dorothy Miranda Clark, has established a strong online presence with nearly 2 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel, and her three independently released EPs – 2016’s Intertwined, 2017’s You, and 2019’s Human – went on to reach the UK pop charts. One thing dodie’s videos and her music have in common is that they both can feel like soul-baring admissions of vulnerability. Throughout her career, she’s channeled that intimacy through lush folk pop built around soft vocals and plucky acoustic guitars, and her debut LP is no different – this time, though, the variations in sound and mood also reflect the contradictions she often speaks about in her discussions of mental health. Working with producer Joe Rubel as well as an 13-piece orchestra, dodie uses the extra space to experiment with different styles and structures as the album delves into darker, more dramatic territory, adding rich, complex layers to her explorations of self-worth, shame, and inner conflict.
Musicseoulbeats.com

Music & Lyrics: Eye See You

It is often said that the eyes are the windows to the soul. The eyes are, after all, the conduit between the outside world and a persons’ inner self. Almost everything has to go through the eyes before it can be internalized. Sometimes, though, that goes the other way, with otherwise concealed thoughts and actions bleeding through that most expressive part of the face. This month, Music & Lyrics is taking a look at how we take a look.
Entertainmentcreativeboom.com

How one artist drew on David Bowie as 'escapism and magic' to navigate growing up gay in 1980s India

Narielwalla is an Indian mixed-media artist living and working in East London whose practice combines drawing with a distinctive style of collage in which he uses vintage, bespoke tailoring patterns. Aside from looking lovely, and acting as visual explorations of traditional aesthetic principles around lines, forms and space, these act on a conceptual level, too, in that they become conduits through which the artist expresses ideas around identity and migration.
MusicWashington Post

Listening to her older records, Joan Baez hears perfection in an ‘unsurpassable’ voice

Imagine a young woman, free of makeup, a curtain of black hair, barefoot even in the Massachusetts winter, burnishing 200-year-old ballads in a crammed Cambridge coffeehouse, picking like an old hand at her acoustic guitar. At the launch of the 1960s, this was radical, inverting music on its shiny, hair-sprayed head. Joan Baez landed on Time magazine’s cover, lauded as the Queen of Folk. All at the august age of 21.