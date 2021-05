You don’t know what you got until it’s gone. Is there a better sentiment to capture how we are all feeling about Vanderpump Rules? The recently announced filming and cast overhaul (following several problematic behaviors) didn’t spark the joy Bravo had probably hoped for. Fans recently took to Bravo’s Instagram in protest of some teasers. Meanwhile, the remaining cast has quite literally reduced themselves to tooth-brush-in-butthole gimmicks. How did we get here?