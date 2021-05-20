newsbreak-logo
Chandler, AZ

Young girl dead after drowning at apartment complex in Chandler

PHX Sun-Times
 21 hours ago

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(CHANDLER, Ariz.) A 7-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a Chandler apartment complex on Wednesday night, and the Chandler Police Department said there was no signs of foul play or neglect, azfamily reported.

The incident happened around Ray Road and Arizona Avenue when the child was seen by a resident who was walking by the community's pool area. It wasn't immediately clear how long the girl was in the water.

On arrival, authorities said officers found the girl alone in the pool. When she was taken out of the pool she was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Firefighters brought the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Our investigation indicates the child was at the swimming pool alone and perhaps entered the pool area to play by an unknown means,” said Sgt. Jason McClimans with the Chandler Police Department. Her parents were in their apartment.

Police referred to the incident as a "tragic accident." Information on the girl's identity was not immediately available.

