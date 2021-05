Where is iTunes on my Mac? This might be a question you're asking if you have just updated to MacOS Catalina or later, or switched from a PC to a Mac. Apple replaced the music part of iTunes with Apple Music at the end of 2019, so while many people have made the transition already, first-time Mac owners or the newly updated might be feeling anxious about where their music went, and worry it's hidden behind a paywall. While it is true that Apple Music has replaced iTunes in the latest MacOS updates, you're still able to access your old library for free, and can still buy individual songs and albums instead of paying for the subscription service. Here are the answers to all your questions about the Apple Music/iTunes switch including how does Apple Music work, who can get the current iTunes version, and what about non-music content?