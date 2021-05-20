Kahlo at Frocksy in Downtown Garland
In conjunction with the Frida Kahlo exhibit now being featured at the Dallas Museum of Art, the artist is also being celebrated in Downtown Garland. There is a popup display with photos from the exhibit in the outdoor art park at 506 Main Street. Next door, at 510 Main Street, is a shop specializing in vintage ladies’ clothing and jewelry, and the Karin Wiseman Collection. That shop is Frocksy, and owners Trayc Claybrook and Karin Wiseman have created their own image of the Mexican artist with a display that greets customers as they enter. There’s a mannequin with the famous “unibrow” makeup and authentic Kahlo attire. There are also small gift items available, relating to the artist and her work.thegarlandmessenger.com