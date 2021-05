World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed his Instagram was hacked after a ‘Pray for Israel’ photo was posted to his story Wednesday night.The post came amid the latest Israel-Palestine conflict and the star boxer has insisted he did not post it as he doesn’t get involved in anything “political”.He said about the now deleted post: “Last night, I went on Instagram and found a political post on my story.“Whoever’s on my story: get the f*** off there, you little b******s. I don’t get involved in any political conflicts or anything like that.“As we all know, I am a...