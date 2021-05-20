newsbreak-logo
Springville, AL

Springville Happenings

By Beth Wingate
St. Clair News-Aegis
 1 day ago

The Springville Lady Tiger Softball Team qualified for the AHSAA 6A State Tournament in Oxford, AL starting Friday, May 21 after winning the AHSAA 6A East Regionals. 2021 Miss Springville Abby Daniels was crowned the 2021 Miss Springville on Saturday, May 15, 1st runner up Camille Acton, 2nd runner up Caroline Skellett, 3rd Runner Up Adyson Hathcock.

www.newsaegis.com
