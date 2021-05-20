Springville Happenings

May 13, 1946, in The Star: Piano pupils of Angelese Johnson will perform in a recital tomorrow evening in the education building of First Methodist Church. Some of the students performing individually include Watson Moore, Billy Feazell, Sara Agnes Henley, Zilpha Anne Morrow and Carolyn Austin. Listed in pairs, presumably playing duets, are Jane Cass & Joyce Gunn, Robert Mange & Jack Mitchell, Betty Taylor & Herbert Bates, and Nancy Howe & Ann Hunter Williams, among many others. Also this date: President Loy Gunter of the Anniston Baseball Club is sponsoring a big barbecue dinner on the evening of May 15 at Judge S. E. Boozer’s cabin, below Oxford on the Talladega Highway, for members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The local Jaycees, who handed the opening day arrangement for baseball here, are being honored by Anniston’s baseball boss for the record-breaking drive which netted the largest crowd ever to attend an opening day game here.