Corrections officer arrested for selling drugs at the Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — An internal affairs investigation at the Allegheny County Jail led to the arrest of a corrections officer for selling drugs to inmates.

Lewis Bagnato, 32, of Kennedy Township, was charged with delivery of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and related offenses. He was arrested Thursday morning when he reported to the jail for work, and is awaiting arraignment.

Allegheny County Police said Bagnato’s security clearances have been revoked and he is suspended pending termination. He was hired as a correctional officer in December 2019.

According to investigators, the jail’s internal affairs division was contacted on April 27 by the Discharge and Release Center with correspondence from an inmate indicating they had information on the drug K2 at the facility.

Following an interview with that inmate, investigators contacted additional witnesses and learned that Bagnato was bringing drugs into the jail to sell to inmates. The payment for the drug was then made through a third party via either an electronic transfer of payment, or through in-person delivery.

Communications with and about Bagnato were made by identifying him as “Uncle Kirk.” Bagnato was caught on surveillance camera on multiple occasions handing over drugs from his cargo pocket or even the inside of a used mask.

Follow-up interviews with the initial inmate indicated that Bagnato allowed the inmate to move from cell to cell on the pod to offer the K2 to fellow inmates and to provide them with the information on how to make payment.

One inmate’s girlfriend texted in anger that she didn’t want to “keep meeting up with Uncle Kirk and giving him money.”

The drugs were seized and submitted to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner’s laboratory for scientific testing. The lab report, received earlier this week, revealed that the item was positive for a schedule 1 synthetic cannabinoid.