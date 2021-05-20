Carpenters announce biography
Biography was written by Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May with Richard Carpenter. The definitive biography of one of the most enduring and endeared recording artists in history — the Carpenters — will be told for the first time from the perspective of Richard Carpenter, through more than 100 hours of exclusive interviews and some 200 photographs from Richard’s personal archive, many never published. Carpenters: The Musical Legacy is coming to bookstores on October 19th.themusicuniverse.com