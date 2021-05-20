"Hope Lies in the History of Our Fight": 17 Social Media Stars Amplifying APIA Experiences
When you scroll through your FYP on TikTok or your Instagram feed, do you only see yourself, your culture, your beliefs reflected on the screen? Amid a global pandemic that has contributed to countless hate crimes against the APIA community, APIA social media activists have taken a stand by delivering little pockets of hope in the form of educational videos, entertaining skits, and inside looks at their everyday lives. After decades of being silenced, these creators are speaking up louder than ever to amplify the experiences of different APIA cultures and foster a space where voices from all backgrounds can be heard. As the community continues to fight for equality and justice, read on to hear what gives each of these stars hope for the future in 2021.www.popsugar.com