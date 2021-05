The first time I felt my generation had gone astray was when I received a party invitation requesting that I bring my own meat. The host was opening his home in celebration of some occasion, providing a hot grill and little else. I thought this style of hospitality was tacky then, but we were barely into our twenties, so I rolled my eyes and moved on. But a decade has passed, and my peers are still inviting guests to their gatherings with Google Doc sign-up sheets for all the ingredients that make up the actual party: food, alcohol, plates, and flatware. Plates! Asking someone to a party and then asking them to bring the party used to be bad form, a societal no-no. Now it’s the norm.