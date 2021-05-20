Vote Now for Knightstown! Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling April Athlete of the Month

Since her arrival at Trenton High School four years ago, senior Marissa Cobetto has established herself as a valuable member of the student body and specifically of the varsity soccer team. Making the team as a freshman, Cobetto has been a constant force on the pitch and that, along with her academic capabilities, have propelled her into a valuable prospect for college soccer. Earning a 3.6 grade-point average last trimester, Cobetto has paired her academic excellence with athletic ability and was recently also named Player of the Game for the Trojans matchup with Notre Dame Preparatory School and Marist Academy. Having suited up for renowned club teams such as Vardar and Rush, it comes as no surprise that Cobetto’s versatile game and leadership capabilities have guided her into a spot as a captain with this year’s team. For all of her accomplishments over the past four years, Cobetto was offered and accepted a spot at Lake Erie College where she will continue her academic and athletic career. She came to this decision after visiting the school and meeting with her future coach and teammates. Cobetto noted that the smaller size of the college would be ideal to her educational goals and she also appreciated the extent to which the team and school incorporates charity work. She is undecided as far as a major but is leaning towards a path within business. Her parents, Mike and Marie, are excited to continue cheering her on. — Brian Rzeppa.